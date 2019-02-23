Bihar BPSC 64th Prelims Result 2018-19 not declared yet, check details here

BPSC 64th Prelims Result: The Bihar Public Service Commission has rubbished claims that the result of 64th BPSC Prelims 2018-19 has been declared. The Commission’s response came after some media reports and viral posts on social media said that the result of BPSC prelims has been declared.

The reports said that the result has been displayed on the notice board of BPSC office in Patna.

But when HT contacted a BPSC official on phone, he refuted the ‘news’ of the result being declared.

“BPSC result has not been declared yet. However, it is expected to be declared anytime soon. The BPSC results will only be declared on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in,” he said.

Candidates are advised not be influenced by any viral posts or information on social media unless the result is uploaded on the official website of BPSC.

Dr Motiur Rahman Khan who runs the Adamya Aditi Gurukul in Patna told HT that possible the cut off mark for general candidates could be 91, for OBC- 87, for EBC 82 and for SCs and STs it can be between 78-83.

BPSC had conducted the exam on December 16, 2018. Around 5 lakh aspirants had appeared in the exam at 808 centres across Bihar including 93 centres in the state capital Patna. BPSC, the highest recruiting body in Bihar will fill around 1400 vacancies in the state this year through this exam.

BPSC prelims result 2018-19: Steps to check after it is uploaded on the website

1) Visit BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in

2) Click on the link ‘Results: For 64th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination’

3) A PDF page containing roll numbers of successful candidates will open

4) Check your results and save it on the computer

5) Take a print out of the result as well

Note: Visit BPSC’s official website for latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 23, 2019 14:51 IST