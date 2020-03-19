e-paper
Mar 19, 2020
Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has postponed the D.El.Ed. joint entrance examination 2020 due to coronavirus outbreak. The Bihar D.El.Ed exam 2020 was scheduled for March 28 for which over 1.8 lakh candidates were registered.

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 09:18 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said that the Bihar D.El.Ed joint entrance exam 2020 is being postponed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Since 1.81 lakh candidates were registered for the exam, the exam centres will witness a heavy crowd. Thus, keeping the health and safety of people in mind, we are postponing the exam. The revised date will be notified soon.”

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) conducts the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance exam every year for admission in all private and government colleges of Bihar.

EXAM PATTERN:

The question paper has 150 multiple choice questions. The questions will be answered in OMR sheets. Candidates should reach the exam centre latest by 9:30 am. Shoes, socks and wrist watch is banned in the exam centre. Every question will carry three marks each while one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

