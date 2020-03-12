Bihar Board DElEd entrance exam 2020 date out, admit card to be released on March 13

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:02 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will conduct the diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed) joint entrance examination on March 28, 2020 for admission in all private and government colleges of Bihar.

“The Bihar D.El.Ed joint entrance exam will be conducted on March 28 from 10 to 12: 30 pm. There will be 150 multiple choice questions. The questions will be answered in OMR sheets. Candidates should reach the exam centre latest by 9:30 am. Shoes, socks and wrist watch is banned in the exam centre,” said BSEB chairman Anand Kishor.

The admit card will be released on March 13 at https://www.biharboardvividh.com.Candidates will have to login using their User ID and password to download their admit card.Earlier on February 17, a dummy admit card was also issued.

Every question will carry three marks each while one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to download Bihar Board D.EL.ED. Joint Entrance Test 2020 admit card:

1) Visit the website of Bihar School Examination Board at www.biharboardvividh.com

2) Click on the link for ‘Download Admit Card for D.EL.ED. JOINT ENTRANCE TEST, 2020’

3) Key in your User ID and password

4) You BSEB D.El.Ed admit card 2020 will appear on the screen

5) Download and take its print out.