Home / Education / BSEB dummy admit card for D El Ed Joint Entrance Test 2020 released at biharboardvividh.com

BSEB dummy admit card for D El Ed Joint Entrance Test 2020 released at biharboardvividh.com

The admit card will be available on the BSEB website till February 21. If candidates find any error in the dummy admit card they can make corrections in it now.

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:39 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSEB dummy admit card for D El Ed Joint Entrance Test 2020. (Screengrab)
BSEB dummy admit card for D El Ed Joint Entrance Test 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy admit card for diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) Joint Entrance Test, 2020.

Candidates can download the dummy admit card from the Bihar School Examination Board website at biharboardvividh.com.

The admit card will be available on the BSEB website till February 21. If candidates find any error in the dummy admit card they can make corrections in it now. They will not get any opportunity to make correction after this period.

Here is the direct link to download the DElEd Joint Entrance Test 2020 dummy admit card.

Candidates can enter their Application number and date of birth and captcha code and login to access their dummy admit card.

Bihar Board D.EL.ED. Joint Entrance Test 2020 dummy admit card:

1) Visit the website of Bihar School Examination Board

2) Click on the link for ‘Download Dummy Admit Card for D.EL.ED. JOINT ENTRANCE TEST, 2020 16-Feb-2020 at 10 AM’

3) Key in your application number and date of birth and captcha code and login

4) You Dummy admit card for Bihar diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) Joint Entrance Test, 2020 will appear on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

top news
Twitter spats among Congress leaders galore after Delhi poll debacle
Twitter spats among Congress leaders galore after Delhi poll debacle
'Garibi Chupao': Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
‘Garibi Chupao’: Sena attacks PM Modi for hiding poverty during Trump visit
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
5 priorities of AAP government as it begins third innings in Delhi
Lies discarded by court, says Meenakshi Lekhi who fought for women officers in SC
Lies discarded by court, says Meenakshi Lekhi who fought for women officers in SC
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's glass screen is not actual glass, here's what it is
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s glass screen is not actual glass, here’s what it is
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
Suzuki launches BS 6-compliant 2020 Burgman Street at Rs 77,900
'India won in 2019 but...':Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
‘India won in 2019 but...’:Waugh on why Aussies will be favourites in 2020
'Police brutality': Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
‘Police brutality’: Jamia student outfit releases CCTV video, ignites row
Realme X50 ProAsim RiazCoronavirusBSEB Admit CardMohan BhagwatGuilty poster

