BSEB dummy admit card for D El Ed Joint Entrance Test 2020 released at biharboardvividh.com

education

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 12:39 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the dummy admit card for diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) Joint Entrance Test, 2020.

Candidates can download the dummy admit card from the Bihar School Examination Board website at biharboardvividh.com.

The admit card will be available on the BSEB website till February 21. If candidates find any error in the dummy admit card they can make corrections in it now. They will not get any opportunity to make correction after this period.

Here is the direct link to download the DElEd Joint Entrance Test 2020 dummy admit card.

Candidates can enter their Application number and date of birth and captcha code and login to access their dummy admit card.

Bihar Board D.EL.ED. Joint Entrance Test 2020 dummy admit card:

1) Visit the website of Bihar School Examination Board

2) Click on the link for ‘Download Dummy Admit Card for D.EL.ED. JOINT ENTRANCE TEST, 2020 16-Feb-2020 at 10 AM’

3) Key in your application number and date of birth and captcha code and login

4) You Dummy admit card for Bihar diploma in elementary education (D El Ed) Joint Entrance Test, 2020 will appear on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer