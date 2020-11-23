e-paper
Home / Education / Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020 released at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, here’s direct link

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2020 examination can download their hall tickets online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 13:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020.
Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the admit card for the Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Bihar BCECEB ITICAT 2020 examination can download their hall tickets online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The examination that was scheduled to be held on November 8, 2020 will now be conducted on December 4, 2020.

Direct link to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020.

How to download Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Admit Card of ITICAT-2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to download the admit card

Key in your credentials and login

The Bihar ITICAT admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

