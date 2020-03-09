e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 09, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Bihar Judicial service exam notification 2020 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, details inside

Bihar Judicial service exam notification 2020 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, details inside

Bihar Judicial service exam notification 2020: BPSC on Monday, March 9 issued an official notification (Advt. No. 04/2020) inviting online applications for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination 2020.

education Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:14 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Judicial service exam notification 2020 released.
Bihar Judicial service exam notification 2020 released.(bpsc.bih.nic.in)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday, March 9 issued an official notification (Advt. No. 04/2020) inviting online applications for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination 2020. The commission plans to fill 221 posts through this recruitment process.

Interested candidates can read the detailed instructions and apply for the Bihar Judicial service exam by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates need to first register themselves to apply for Bihar Judicial service exam . The registration process for Bihar Judicial service exam begins on March 12 and closes on March 28. The last date to pay fees for the Bihar Judicial service examination is April 3, 2020, while the last day to fill online application for the examination is April 13. It is important to note that the candidates will get the link to pay the fee for the Bihar Judicial service exam only after 11am on the next day of registering themselves.

Candidates applying for the Bihar Judicial service exam should be of more than 22 years on August 1, 2019 and should be of less than 35 years on August 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for women and certain other category candidates. (check notification)

The candidates must have acquired a degree in law from a recognised university or institution to be eligible to apply for the Bihar Judicial service exam.

Candidates should read the recruitment notification carefully before applying to know other details and instructions.

 

Note: Visit the official website of BPSC for latest news and updates about the examination.

tags
top news
CBI raids 7 locations in Mumbai; houses of Rana Kapoor, daughters’ searched
CBI raids 7 locations in Mumbai; houses of Rana Kapoor, daughters’ searched
China shuts 14 makeshift hospitals as new coronavirus cases in Wuhan plummet
China shuts 14 makeshift hospitals as new coronavirus cases in Wuhan plummet
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
India was the 2nd largest arms importer till 2019, Russia leads the race
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Congress defends Priyanka Gandhi over painting row in Yes Bank crisis
Petrol price falls below Rs 71 in India amid Saudi, Russia price war
Petrol price falls below Rs 71 in India amid Saudi, Russia price war
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
‘Undemocratic’: High Court roasts UP govt on posters of anti-CAA protesters
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Rolls-Royce to collaborate with IIT Madras for future technological research
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
Revamped selection committee makes stance clear on MS Dhoni’s future
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News