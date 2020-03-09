Bihar Judicial service exam notification 2020 released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, details inside

education

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 19:14 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Monday, March 9 issued an official notification (Advt. No. 04/2020) inviting online applications for 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination 2020. The commission plans to fill 221 posts through this recruitment process.

Interested candidates can read the detailed instructions and apply for the Bihar Judicial service exam by visiting the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates need to first register themselves to apply for Bihar Judicial service exam . The registration process for Bihar Judicial service exam begins on March 12 and closes on March 28. The last date to pay fees for the Bihar Judicial service examination is April 3, 2020, while the last day to fill online application for the examination is April 13. It is important to note that the candidates will get the link to pay the fee for the Bihar Judicial service exam only after 11am on the next day of registering themselves.

Candidates applying for the Bihar Judicial service exam should be of more than 22 years on August 1, 2019 and should be of less than 35 years on August 1, 2018. There is relaxation of age for women and certain other category candidates. (check notification)

The candidates must have acquired a degree in law from a recognised university or institution to be eligible to apply for the Bihar Judicial service exam.

Candidates should read the recruitment notification carefully before applying to know other details and instructions.

Note: Visit the official website of BPSC for latest news and updates about the examination.