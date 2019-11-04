Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019: Registration process to fill 11,880 vacancies closes soon, here’s how to apply

education

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 14:37 IST

The last date to apply for the recruitment to fill 11,880 vacancies of constables in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB) 2019 is Monday, November 4, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the recruitment can apply online at, csbc.bih.nic.in.

Application Fee:

Candidates belonging to General and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 450. Applicants under the reserved category need to pay the fee of Rs 112.

Candidates can pay their application fees online via net banking/credit/debit card.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for Bihar Police constable recruitment 2019

How to Apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Advt. No. 02/2019: Invitation of Online Application for selection of Constables in Bihar Police, BMP, SIRB and BSISB,’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.If you are a new user, click on Registration Now tab and provide all the required information

5.Make payment

6.After registration, go back and click on the ‘Fill Application Form’ tab

7.Key in your credentials and log in

8.The application form will appear on the display screen

9.Fill in the required information and upload all supporting documents

10.Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.