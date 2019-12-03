Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2019: Application for 212 vacancies begins, check notification here

education

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 13:08 IST

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications for the post of sub- inspector. There are a total of 212 vacancies for enforcement SI. The online application process began on December 2 and the last date to apply is January 6, 2020.

Candidates can apply online at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Eligibility: Applicant must be a graduate from any stream from a recognised university.

Age limit: 21 to 42 years

Exam Pattern: Candidates will have to appear for two papers. First paper will be an objective exam (prelims) carrying 200 marks. Those who clear the exam will have to appear for the descriptive (main) exam. Those who qualify the exam will have to appear for physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET) round. An interview will be conducted for the candidates who clear the PET/PST round as well.

Check official notification here