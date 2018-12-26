BITS Pilani alumni step up to boost research capabilities at institute of eminence

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, or BITS, Pilani, a science and engineering institute, is seeing alumni pitch in as it seeks to push the envelope on research.

BITS Pilani recently received a world-class electrical machine laboratory as a gift from an alumnus of its Class of 1970. “The lab donated by Kishore Kumar Gupta, who specialises in electronics engineering, will be helpful in conducting curriculum-based experiments for undergraduate and post-graduate students,” said Souvik Bhattacharyya, vice-chancellor of the deemed university. “It will also help push research into applications of electrical machines in industry. Gupta says this lab is donated as a token of appreciation for the institute that helped him become an entrepreneur.”

The lab contains equipment imported from Germany and Italy and is at par with labs at leading institutes around the world.

“It comes at the right time too, just after we got institute of eminence status from union ministry of human resource development,” said AK Sarkar, director of the Pilani campus.

The institute hopes to push the envelope on research in the fields of technology and science and is actively reaching out to alumni to generate funding for that push.

“We recently launched a Research Endowment Fund or REF of Rs 100 crore that will help provide seed funding to support new faculty and help set up advanced-research labs,” says Bhattacharyya.

Already, the institute’s REF has received $1 million from a US-based alumni couple. “Alumni engagement is critical for every institute,” Bhattacharyya adds. ‘Leading institutions around the world have started proactively engaging with alumni to contribute in both tangible and intangible ways, and we plan to do the same.”

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:04 IST