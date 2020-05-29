e-paper
BITSAT 2020 revised exam dates announced, check details

Updated: May 29, 2020 12:37 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The BITSAT 2020 exam will now be conducted from August 6 to 10, 2020. (Shutterstock)
         

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has announced the revised dates of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT 2020) on its official website. The BITSAT 2020 exam will now be conducted from August 6 to 10, 2020.

Earlier, BITSAT was scheduled to be held from May 16 to 25, 2020, but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The institute had also said that the more updates regarding the BITSAT 2020 exam scheduled will be updated soon on the official website.

BITSAT is a computer-based examination conducted for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses including a bachelor of engineering (BE), bachelor of pharmacy (B Pharma), Master of Science in various courses.

