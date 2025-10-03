AP Inter Public Exam schedule 2026: Tentative timetable released, check it now

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh, has released the tentative time table for the 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), scheduled for February–March 2026.



The schedule covers both regular and backlog students, along with details for practical and vocational examinations. Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: The schedule includes theory, practical, and vocational exam dates, with an advisory on changes due to public holidays. (Representative image) (Santosh Kumar )

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: Key Dates for Theory Examinations Start Date: 23 February 2026

End Date: 24 March 2026

Exam Timing: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Some important subjects and their examination days include:

1st Year Examinations (Regular Students)

The 1st-year Intermediate Public Examinations for regular students will begin on 23 February 2026 with the languages Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, and Persian – Paper I. English Paper I will be held on 25 February 2026, followed by History Paper I on 27 February. Mathematics Paper I is scheduled for 2 March 2026, and Biology Paper I will take place on 5 March.

Economics Paper I will be conducted on 7 March, Physics Paper I on 10 March, and Commerce Paper I on 12 March. Civics Paper I will be held on 14 March, followed by Chemistry Paper I on 17 March. On 20 March, students will appear for Public Administration Paper I and Logic Paper I. The examinations will conclude for 1st-year students with Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I on 24 March 2026.

2nd Year Examinations (Regular Students)

The 2nd-year examinations will start on 24 February 2026 with 2nd Language Paper II. English Paper II (Part I B) will be held on 26 February, and Botany Paper II along with History Paper II will be conducted on 28 February.

Mathematics Paper IIA and Civics Paper II are scheduled for 3 March, followed by Zoology Paper II and Economics Paper II on 6 March. Mathematics Paper IIB will be held on 9 March, and on 11 March, students will appear for Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, and Fine Arts/Music Paper II.

Physics Paper II is scheduled for 13 March, while Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II will be conducted on 16 March. Chemistry Paper II is on 18 March, and the 2nd-year examinations will conclude with Public Administration Paper II and Logic Paper II on 23 March 2026.

Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: Additional Examinations Ethics and Human Values: 21 January 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Environmental Education: 23 January 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Practical Exams: 1–10 February 2026 for general courses, and 27 January–10 February 2026 for vocational courses. Exams will be conducted in two sessions (9:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:00 PM–5:00 PM).

Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade Examination (NSQF Level-4 Theory): 13 February 2026 (10:00 AM–12:00 PM)

The schedule is tentative and may change based on public holidays such as Holi, Ugadi, and Ramadan.

Any updates or revisions will be communicated via press releases and the official BIE website.