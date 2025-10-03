Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    AP Inter Public Exam schedule 2026: Tentative timetable released, check it now

    BIE Andhra Pradesh has published the tentative timetable for the 2026 Intermediate Public Examinations, running from February 23 to March 24.

    Updated on: Oct 3, 2025 7:32 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE), Andhra Pradesh, has released the tentative time table for the 1st and 2nd-year Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), scheduled for February–March 2026.

    The schedule covers both regular and backlog students, along with details for practical and vocational examinations.

    Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: The schedule includes theory, practical, and vocational exam dates, with an advisory on changes due to public holidays. (Representative image) (Santosh Kumar )
    Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: The schedule includes theory, practical, and vocational exam dates, with an advisory on changes due to public holidays. (Representative image) (Santosh Kumar )

    Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: Key Dates for Theory Examinations

    Start Date: 23 February 2026

    End Date: 24 March 2026

    Exam Timing: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

    Some important subjects and their examination days include:

    1st Year Examinations (Regular Students)

    The 1st-year Intermediate Public Examinations for regular students will begin on 23 February 2026 with the languages Telugu, Sanskrit, Urdu, Hindi, Tamil, Oriya, Kannada, Arabic, French, and Persian – Paper I. English Paper I will be held on 25 February 2026, followed by History Paper I on 27 February. Mathematics Paper I is scheduled for 2 March 2026, and Biology Paper I will take place on 5 March.

    WACE in India: Western Australian curriculum offers affordable global education

    Economics Paper I will be conducted on 7 March, Physics Paper I on 10 March, and Commerce Paper I on 12 March. Civics Paper I will be held on 14 March, followed by Chemistry Paper I on 17 March. On 20 March, students will appear for Public Administration Paper I and Logic Paper I. The examinations will conclude for 1st-year students with Modern Language Paper I and Geography Paper I on 24 March 2026.

    2nd Year Examinations (Regular Students)

    The 2nd-year examinations will start on 24 February 2026 with 2nd Language Paper II. English Paper II (Part I B) will be held on 26 February, and Botany Paper II along with History Paper II will be conducted on 28 February.

    Mathematics Paper IIA and Civics Paper II are scheduled for 3 March, followed by Zoology Paper II and Economics Paper II on 6 March. Mathematics Paper IIB will be held on 9 March, and on 11 March, students will appear for Commerce Paper II, Sociology Paper II, and Fine Arts/Music Paper II.

    Physics Paper II is scheduled for 13 March, while Modern Language Paper II and Geography Paper II will be conducted on 16 March. Chemistry Paper II is on 18 March, and the 2nd-year examinations will conclude with Public Administration Paper II and Logic Paper II on 23 March 2026.

    HT Interview: Why cracking top Indian law schools is harder than IIT — and worth it

    Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2026: Additional Examinations

    Ethics and Human Values: 21 January 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

    Environmental Education: 23 January 2026 (10:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

    Practical Exams: 1–10 February 2026 for general courses, and 27 January–10 February 2026 for vocational courses. Exams will be conducted in two sessions (9:00 AM–12:00 PM and 2:00 PM–5:00 PM).

    Samagra Shiksha Vocational Trade Examination (NSQF Level-4 Theory): 13 February 2026 (10:00 AM–12:00 PM)

    The schedule is tentative and may change based on public holidays such as Holi, Ugadi, and Ramadan.

    Any updates or revisions will be communicated via press releases and the official BIE website.

    AP inter tentative timetable 2026 released
    AP inter tentative timetable 2026 released
    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Board Exams/AP Inter Public Exam Schedule 2026: Tentative Timetable Released, Check It Now
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes