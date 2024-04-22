Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP SSC Result 2024 on April 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board examination in the state can check the results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and also on results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Result 2024 Live Updates AP 10th Result 2024: Andhra Pradesh SSC results declared(HT)

AP SSC board examination 2024 was conducted from March 18 to March 30, 2024. The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.

Around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the AP Class 10 board examination in the state. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps given below.

AP 10th Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and also on results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.





