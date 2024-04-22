AP Class 10 Results 2024: 10 interesting highlights of Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examinations this year

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) declared the AP SSC (Class 10) Results 2024 today during a press conference held in Vijayawada at 11 AM. During the press conference, the BSEAP officials also shared details regarding the pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information. AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates. AP SSC Results 2024: 10 interesting highlights of the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 examinations this year. (Representative image/HT File)

In this article, we will look at some of the interesting highlights of the AP SSC Results 2024:

Overall pass percentage: This year, the overall pass percentage of Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Results is recorded at 86.69%. Girls outshine boys: The pass percentage of girls is 89.17%, and for boys it is 84.32%. Students appeared vs students passed: The total of number of students who appeared in the exam is 6,16,615, out of which 5,34,574 students passed. Cent percent pass percentage in Hindi medium: 100% of candidates passed the exam who took the exam in Hindi medium. Number of schools with 100% results: A total of 2803 schools achieved 100% results. Number of schools with zero percent results: 17 schools record zero percent pass percentage. Best performing district: Parvathipuram Manyam with a pass percentage of 96.37% Lowest performing district: Kurnool with a pass percentage of 63.47%. Division-wise results: 69.26 percent passed the first division, whereas 11.87 percent passed in the second division. Advanced supplementary exams: The advanced supplementary exams will be held from May 24 to June 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, students can check their results on the official website of results.bse.ap.gov.in with the following steps:

Go to the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on the link titled ‘Individual Student Wise Results of SSC Public Examinations 2024’

Enter your roll number and click on submit.

Check your results.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The BSEAP Class 10th examination was conducted from March 18 to March 30, 2024. The SS examination began with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory. It was conducted in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.