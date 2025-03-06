AP Inter Exam 2025 Day 5: 1st year Mathematics, Botany, Civics papers held, 5.6 lakh candidates appear

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh conducted Mathematics, Botany and Civics papers for AP Inter Exam 2025 Day 5. The 1st year exam was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. AP Inter Exam 2025 Day 5: 1st year Mathematics, Botany, Civics papers held,

A total of 586878 candidates registered for the examination, 563943 of whom were present and 22929 remained absent. The present pass percentage is 96.9%. Six candidates who committed malpractice during the examination were caught.

Out of the total number of registered candidates, 538682 are for the general course, and 48196 are for the Vocational course. A total of 520526 candidates of the general course and 43417 candidates of thevocational course were present at the exam. 18156 general course candidates and 4773 vocational course candidates were absent today.

Dr. Kritika Shukla, IAS Intermediate Education Commissioner, NTR District, visited Government Junior College, Krishna Lanka, and encouraged the intermediate students to write the IPE March 2025 exams smoothly.

The AP Intermediate first-year examinations started on March 1, 2025, and the Intermediate second-year examinations on March 3, 2025. The first-year examination will conclude on March 19, and the second-year examination will conclude on March 20, 2025. The exams for both classes will conclude with a Modern Language paper and a Geography paper.