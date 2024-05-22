The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will conduct the AP Inter Advanced Supplementary Exam (IPASE) from May 24 to June 1, 2024 at 861 exam centres across the state. Students who will appear in these examinations can download the IPE 1st and 2nd year hall tickets from bieap.apcfss.in. The direct link and other details are given below. AP Inter hall ticket 2024 for IPEASE Supplementary exam available on website, how to download it

AP Inter Supplementary hall ticket download link

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

1st year students need to use their IPEASE hall tickets using the first year hall regular exam hall ticket numbers and 2nd year students need to use their IPE 2nd year or previous exam hall ticket number. Along with this, they must also use the date of birth.

"If Photo or Signature is not visible, Please contact your College Principal and get it corrected before appearing for Examinations. Signature of the Principal is not required on the HallTicket, the board said.

This time, 5,03,459 candidates are set to write the Intermediate Spplementary exam in Andhra Pradesh. Of them, 3,65,872 are first year and 1,37,587 are second year students.

Gender-wise, 1,77,012 boys and 1,69,381 girls will appear for the 1st year exam and 67,129 girls and 54,416 girls will take the 2nd year supply exam.

The exam will be held in 861 centres and considering the severity of the summer, the board has decided to deploy one medical department person at every examination centre.

Students will be allowed to enter the exam halls 30 minutes before the exam start time.

The board has also set up a control room to receive complaints and grievances regarding the examination. The control room will function from 8 am to 6 pm and its contact numbers are 08645277702 (landline) and 18004251531 (toll free).

The annual IPE 1st and 2nd year results were declared on April 12. In the 1st year exam the pass percentage of general candidates was 67 per cent and it was 60 per cent for vocational candidates.

In the 2nd year general stream, the pass percentage was 78 per cent and for Vocational, the pass percentage was 71 per cent.