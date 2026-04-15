The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Inter Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for BIEAP 1st and 2nd year examination can check the results on the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. The results of BIEAP 1st, 2nd year can also be checked on manabadi.co.in. AP Inter Results 2026 Live Updates AP Inter Result 2026: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, direct link to check here (PTI file)

The Class 11, 12 results was announced at the press conference. Along with the results, the Board released the grade-wise results, gender-wise results, pass percentages, etc.

This year, the Class 11 board exams were held from February 23 to March 24, and the Class 12 board exams were held from February 24 to March 23, 2026. The examination was held in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

Direct link to check AP Inter Result 2026

AP Inter Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the page.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.