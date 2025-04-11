AP inter Results 2025 on April 12, know the websites to check scores when declared

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to declare the AP Inter Result 2025 on Saturday, April 12, 2025. Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Examinations IPE March 1st and 2nd year examinations will be able to check their results at 11 AM, as informed by the board. AP Inter Results 2025 live updates AP inter Results 2025 will be out on April 12, Check the official websites to download scores when out. (HT file)

As per the board, the official website to check the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results is resultsbie.ap.gov.in. In addition, the results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience, as informed by BIEAP in the official notice.

Also, the Hindustan Times (HT) Portal will also host AP Inter results 2025.

It may be mentioned here that the BIEAP had conducted the the IPE exams in March. The first-year exams was conducted from March 1 to March 19, and the second-year exams from March 3 to March 20, 2025.

AP Inter Result 2025: Steps to download results when released

Candidates can download the AP Inter Results 2025 when released by following the steps mentioned below

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the AP Inter Result 2025 link.

3. On the next page, candidates will have to enter their login details and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result.

6. Keep a printout of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BIEAP.