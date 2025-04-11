AP Inter Result 2025 Date, time: BIEAP Andhra Pradesh 1st, 2nd year results releasing on April 12

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP Inter Result 2025 Date and time. The Intermediate Public Examinations IPE March 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on April 12, 2025 at 11 am. AP Inter Result News 2025 Live Updates AP Inter Result 2025 Date, time: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year results releasing tomorrow(HT File Photo)

The official notice reads, "The results for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE), March, 2025 for 1st and 2nd year students will be available on 12th April, 2025 from 11 AM onwards. Students can check their results online at https://resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Additionally, results can be accessed by sending a "Hi" message to the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number at 9552300009 for added convenience."

Candidates can check the AP Inter results on the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in. For added convenience, they can also be accessed by sending a 'Hi' message to the Mana Mitra Whatsapp number at 9552300009.

AP Inter Result 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

1. Visit the official website of BIEAP at resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP Inter Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, BIEAP held the IPE exams in March. The first-year exams started on March 1 while the second-year exams started on March 3, 2025. The first-year exam ended on March 19 and second-year exam ended on March 20, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.