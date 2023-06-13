Home / Education / Board Exams / AP Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Supplementary results today on bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Supplementary results today on bie.ap.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2023 01:43 PM IST

AP Inter Result 2023: Students who took the exam can check their marks on bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.

Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh is going to announce Intermediate Public Supplementary exam results 2023 today, June 13, at 5 pm. When announced, students who took the exam can check their marks on bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Supplementary results today on bie.ap.gov.in(HT file)
AP Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Supplementary results today on bie.ap.gov.in(HT file)

“Advanced Supplementary Results will be announced soon”, reads a message on the result website.

Students can check AP Inter Supplementary results using hall ticket numbers.

BIE AP announced Inter Public exam results on April 26.

How to check AP Inter Supply result 2023

  1. Go to the official website of the board: bie.ap.gov.in or examresults.ap.nic.in.
  2. Go to the ““Advanced Supplementary Results” page.
  3. Now, login by entering your roll number.
  4. Check and download results.
  5. Take a printout of the page for future uses.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap inter result board exam result
ap inter result board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out