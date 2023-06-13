Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) Andhra Pradesh is going to announce Intermediate Public Supplementary exam results 2023 today, June 13, at 5 pm. When announced, students who took the exam can check their marks on bie.ap.gov.in and examresults.ap.nic.in.

AP Inter Result 2023: IPE 1st, 2nd year Supplementary results today on bie.ap.gov.in