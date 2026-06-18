AP Inter Supply Result 2026 declared at resultsbie.ap.gov.in, here's how to check marks memo

The AP Inter Supply Result 2026 has been declared by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). Students who appeared for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations can now access their results through the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in. AP Inter Supply Result 2026 LIVE Updates UBSE result 2026 out LIVE: Uttarakhand Board class 10 and class 12 board exam results have been declared. (Representational image)

The results have been made available online, allowing candidates to check their subject-wise performance and qualifying status without visiting any board office.

With the announcement of the supplementary examination results, an opportunity has been provided to students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular Intermediate examinations. The scorecards have been released online, and details on marks obtained, grades awarded, and pass status are included. Students are advised to download and preserve their scorecards for future academic and admission-related purposes.

Direct link to check AP Inter Supply Result 2026

How to Check AP Inter Supply Result 2026 Click on the official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Then open the AP Inter Supply Result 2026 link .

Then enter the Hall Ticket Number to login the window.

The submitted details should be verified carefully.

Then click on the "Submit" button.

Then the result will be displayed on the screen.

Then the scorecard should be downloaded and saved.

Then the printout should be taken for future use.