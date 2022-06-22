AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: 54% pass 1st yr, 61% pass 2nd year

Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 on June 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Class 11 and Class 12 examinations can check BIEAP AP results on bie.ap.gov.in and also on manabadi.co.in.

The overall pass percentage of first year is 54 percent and second year is 61 percent. A total of 445604 candidates have appeared for first year exams out of which 241591 candidates have passed the exam. For second year, a total of 423455 candidates have appeared for the exam and 258449 candidates have passed the exam.

Girls have performed well in both the year and have outperformed boys. The overall pass percentage of girls for first year is 60 percent and boys is 49 percent and second year for girls is 68 percent and boys is 54 percent.

The result was announced by State Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana through a press conference. The press conference was conducted at Fortune Murali Park Hotel (Old Kandhari), Bandar Road, Vijayawada.

The first year and second year board examination was conducted by the Board from May 6 to May 24, 2022 in offline mode. Candidates who want to check the result can visit the official websites given above and enter the login details and check their respective results. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of BIEAP.