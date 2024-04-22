AP SSC 10th Result 2024: BSEAP Class 10 results declared at results.bse.ap.gov.in, direct link here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP SSC 10th Result 2024 on April 22, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh 10th board examination can check BSEAP Class 10 results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC results can also be checked at results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC 10th Result 2024 Live Updates AP SSC 10th Result 2024: BSEAP Class 10 results declared, direct link here

This year, around 7 lakh students have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board examination across the state. The direct link to check the marksheets is given below.

AP SSC 10th Result 2024: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check their results on the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in and also on results.bse.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP SSC Result 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, Andhra Pradesh conducted the Class 10 board examination 2024 from March 18 to March 30, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, the examination was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.