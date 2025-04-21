AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result on April 23 at bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Result 2025 on April 23, 2025. The time of announcement of the AP Class 10th result has not been disclosed yet. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in....Read More
The AP SSC or 10th results will also be hosted on the HT portal. Students can register for the AP SSC results on the HT portal to receive an alert on their phones when the results are available.
The AP SSC or class 10th public examination was held from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025. On most days, the exam was conducted in morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.
The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with the Social Studies paper. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination. Follow the blog for the latest updates on result time, how to check, and other details.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Result date
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Result 2025 on April 23, 2025.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Last year details
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The overall passing percentage of AP SSC was 86.69 per cent in 2024. The girls performed better, with 89.17 per cent pass rate, compared to the boys' pass rate of 84.32 per cent. A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the SSC exam last year.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: List of websites
bse.ap.gov.in
HT Portal
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: How to check results?
Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
Click on AP SSC 10th Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Number of candidates appeared
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: First and last paper
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with the Social Studies paper.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Exam shift timings
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: On most days, the exam was conducted in morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Check Class 10 exam dates
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The AP SSC or class 10th public examination was held from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Result to be available on HT Portal
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The AP SSC or 10th results will also be hosted on the HT portal. Students can register for the AP SSC results on the HT portal to receive an alert on their phones when the results are available.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Where to check AP Class 10th results?
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Date and time
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 date: April 23
AP SSC 10th Result 2025 time: Unknown