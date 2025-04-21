AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result on April 23 at bse.ap.gov.in

AP SSC 10th Result 2025 Live: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare AP SSC Result 2025 on April 23, 2025. The time of announcement of the AP Class 10th result has not been disclosed yet. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 or SSC examination can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in....Read More

The AP SSC or 10th results will also be hosted on the HT portal. Students can register for the AP SSC results on the HT portal to receive an alert on their phones when the results are available.

The AP SSC or class 10th public examination was held from March 17, 2025, to March 31, 2025. On most days, the exam was conducted in morning shifts from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM.

The examination began with the first language (Group A) paper and ended with the Social Studies paper. This year, around 6.5 lakh students appeared for the class 10th or AP SSC examination. Follow the blog for the latest updates on result time, how to check, and other details.