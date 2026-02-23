The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has not yet released the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026. When released, candidates appearing for the Class 10 board exam can download the BSEAP 10th admit card from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: When will BSEAP 10th admit card release? check past trends here (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The AP SSC examination will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 1, 2026. The exam will be held from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. The exam will begin with First language paper and will end with OSSC main Language paper II and SSC vocational course.

The AP Class 10 hall ticket release date have not been announced by the Board yet. Students who will appear for the exam can get an idea as when the admit card will be out through the past trends shared below.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: Check past trends 2025: BSEAP Hall ticket for Class 10 was released on March 3. The exam was held from March 17 to 31, 2025 in single shift on most days- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

2024: The AP SSC hall ticket was released on March 4. The Class 10 exam was held from March 18 to 30 in single shift - from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

2023: The BSEAP Class 10 admit card was released on March 15. The Class 10 exam commenced on April 3 and concluded on April 18.

2022: The Class 10 hall ticket was released on April 19. The examination was held from April 27 to May 13.

To download the AP SSC hall tickets, candidates need to enter details like Name of District, Name of School, Candidate's Name and Date of Birth in the space provided.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: How to download Follow the steps given below to download the hall tickets.

1. Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

2. Click on AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card on each day of the examination as failing to do so will deny entry into the exam room/hall. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.