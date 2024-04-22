 AP SSC Result 2024: 86.69 % students pass AP Board class 10 exam, details inside - Hindustan Times
AP SSC Result 2024: 86.69 % students pass AP Board class 10 exam, details inside

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 22, 2024 11:20 AM IST

AP SSC Result 2024 declared. This year 86.69 % students have passed AP Board class 10 exam.

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the AP SSC Result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Andhra Pradesh SSC Class 10 board examination can check their results on the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. Results can also be checked on results.bse.ap.gov.in. AP SSC Result 2024 LIVE updates

AP SSC Result 2024 Declared, check pass percentage here
AP SSC Result 2024 Declared, check pass percentage here

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh officials conducted a press conference to announce the AP SSC Results and shared the details regarding the pass percentage, toppers, gender-wise pass percentage, and other information.

The overall pass percentage of AP SSC Result 2024 is 86.69%. The pass percentage of boys is 84.32% and pass percentage of girls is 89.17% this year. A total of 6,16,615 students appeared for the examination.

69.26 % students have secured first division, 11.87 percent in second division and 5.6% have secured the third division.

Parvathipuram Manyam district is in the first position with 96.37% and Kurnol district stood last with 62.47%.

The BSEAP Class 10th examination commenced on March 18 and concluded on March 30, 2024. The AP SSC examination started with the first language paper and ended with the OSSC Main Language Paper II and SSC Vocational Course Theory. The SSC exam was held in a single shift on all days—from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. For some papers, it was conducted from 9.30 am to 11.30 pm.

AP SSC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on the AP SSC Results 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Furnish the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for future needs.




Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Result 2024: 86.69 % students pass AP Board class 10 exam, details inside
