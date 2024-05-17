 AP SSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 released at bse.ap.gov.in, download link here - Hindustan Times
AP SSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 released at bse.ap.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
May 17, 2024 03:07 PM IST

AP SSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP SSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024. Candidates who will appear for the SSC Advanced Supplementary examinations can download the admit card or hall tickets through the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.

Along with ASE hall tickets, the Board has also released ASE OSSC hall tickets. To download the admit cards, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download AP SSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024

AP SSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024: How to download

  • Visit the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on AP SSC Supply Hall Ticket 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on ASE or OSSC hall tickets.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board supplementary examination will be conducted from May 24 to June 3, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. AP SSC supply examination will begin with first language paper and will end with OSSC Main Language Paper II.

The performance of candidates who answer wrong combination question papers will be cancelled. Hence, the candidates are held responsible for demanding / answering wrong question papers. The performance of the candidate in the examination will be cancelled, if the candidate appears in the examination center other than originally allotted by this office. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEAP.

