Home / Education / Board Exams / AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared: How to check AP 10th supplementary results

AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared: How to check AP 10th supplementary results

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 23, 2023 11:23 AM IST

AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared. Candidates can follow the steps to check AP 10th supplementary results.

Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has declared AP SSC Supply Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 supplementary examination can check the results through the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in. The result link will also be available at other website- manabadi.co.in.

AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared: How to check AP 10th supplementary results (HT File)
AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared: How to check AP 10th supplementary results (HT File)

All the appeared candidates can check their results by using their login credentials- hall ticket. To check the scores, follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check AP SSC Supply result 2023

AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared: How to check AP 10th supplementary results

  • Visit the official site of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in.
  • Click on Andhra Pradesh 10th SSC results 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSE AP conducted SSC Supplementary exams 2023 from June 2 to 10, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. As per reports around 7 lakh candidates appeared for the exam this year. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSEAP.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ap ssc result board exam result
ap ssc result board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out