Assam AHSEC Class 12 results: Girls outperform boys in board exams

Assam HS result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday announced the results of the Class 12 board examinations. This year, the Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 81.13 per cent, with boys securing 89 per cent and girls performing better at 90.80 per cent. Candidates can check their result on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in (File Image/ANI)

In the Arts stream, the overall pass percentage stood at 79.54 per cent. Boys recorded 76.10 per cent, while girls performed higher at 81.96 per cent. In the Commerce stream, the pass percentage was 81.13 per cent, with boys at 80.46 per cent and girls at 82.67 per cent.

District-wise pass percentage In the Arts stream, Baksa recorded the highest pass percentage at 94.29 per cent, followed by Darrang at 92.99 per cent and Lakhimpur at 90.35 per cent.

In Commerce, Majuli and South Salmara-Mankachar achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass percentage, followed by Tamulpur at 98.95 per cent.

In Science, Tamulpur topped the list with 98.39 per cent, closely followed by West Karbi Anglong at 98.36 per cent and Baksa at 97.96 per cent.

Rechecking results and answer scripts Candidates can apply for rechecking within 15 days from the date the application link is activated. Students will also be able to apply for rechecking, along with obtaining scanned copies of their HS Final Examination 2026 answer scripts, starting two days after the result declaration.

The processing fee must be paid online only, and the charge is ₹500 per subject for rechecking as well as for obtaining the scanned copy.

Students can check their results on the official AHSEC website at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The results are also available on results.ahsecregistration.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Candidates whose results are marked as “withheld” have been advised to contact the Controller of Examinations for further clarification and declaration of results.

The Class 12 board examinations were conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The exams were held in two shifts each day — the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.