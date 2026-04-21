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    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: AHSEC 12th results date and time awaited

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 9:50:36 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: AHSEC 12th results date and time will be announced soon. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, direct link and more.

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: AHSEC 12th results date and time awaited
    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: AHSEC 12th results date and time awaited

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the Assam HS Result 2026 date and time soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Assam Board Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result can also be checked at resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in.

    The date and time of the result declaration will be announced before the results. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared together.

    The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information.

    The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and more.

    ...Read More

    The date and time of the result declaration will be announced before the results. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared together.

    The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information.

    The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, date and time and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 21, 2026 9:50:35 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: Exam dates

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: The Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 16, 2026.

    Apr 21, 2026 9:45:21 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: Results to be announced via press conference

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the results. Along with the results, the Board will declare the pass percentage, district wise performance, gender wise details and other information.

    Apr 21, 2026 9:41:39 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: When will date and time of results be announced?

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: The date and time of the result declaration will be announced before the results. The results for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will be declared together.

    Apr 21, 2026 9:38:51 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: Where to check results?

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Assam Board Class 12 examination can check the results on the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The result can also be checked at resultassam.nic.in, results.ahsecregistration.in, digilocker.gov.in.

    Apr 21, 2026 9:35:08 AM IST

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: Date and time

    Assam HS Result 2026 Live: The date and time of announcement of AHSEC 12th results have not been shared yet.

    Home education board exams Assam HS Result 2026 Live: AHSEC 12th results date and time awaited
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