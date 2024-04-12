Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has announced BIEAP Inter Result 2024. The Andhra Pradesh first year and second-year exam results can be checked by candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official website of BIEAP. AP Inter Results 2024 Live Updates BIEAP Inter Result 2024: AP 1st year, 2nd year results out, here’s how to check(HT file)

The links to check results are -bie.ap.gov.in and examresult.ap.nic.in. The AP Inter Result 2024 will also be available on manabadi.co.in, which is a third party website.

A total of 10,02,150 candidates appeared for the AP Inter 2024 1st year and 2nd year examinations this year. Out of the total number, 4,99,756 candidates appeared for the 1st year exam and 5,02,394 candidates appeared for the 2nd year. The pass percentage for the 1st year general examination is 67%, and the pass percentage for the 2nd year general examination is 78%.

The general pass percentage of first-year girls is 71%, and the pass percentage of second-year girls is 81%. The pass percentage of boys for first-year is 64%, and the pass percentage of boys for second-year is 75%.

BIEAP Inter Result 2024: How to check marks

All the candidates who have appeared for first year or second year AP Intermediate examination can follow the steps given below to check results online.

Visit the official website at bie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link available for AP Inter Results 2024 on the home page.

Enter your credentials and log in

Your AP Intermediate Result score will appear on the screen

Download the AP Inter Results mark sheet and take its printout.

The AP Inter Result 2024 was announced at the press conference conducted by the Board. The Board officials announced the pass percentage, toppers names, district wise topper etc at the press conference.

BIEAP conducted AP Inter first-year examination from March 1 to March 19, 2024, and second-year examination from March 2 to March 20, 2024. Both first and second year examination was conducted across the state at various exam centres in single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon.

The practical examination for general courses was conducted from February 11 to February 20, 2024. For vocational courses, the examination was conducted from February 5 to February 20, 2024 in two sessions- from 9 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 5 pm every day. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BIEAP.