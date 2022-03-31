Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar 10th Result 2022 soon, here's list of websites to check BSEB matric scores
board exams

Bihar 10th Result 2022 soon, here's list of websites to check BSEB matric scores

  • Bihar 10th Result 2022: Students can check Bihar board result on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and also on Hindustan Times. 
Bihar 10th Result 2022 at 3 pm today; Websites to check Bihar board result(File photo)
Bihar 10th Result 2022 at 3 pm today; Websites to check Bihar board result(File photo)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bihar Class 10 or Matric results will be declared today at 3 pm. Earlier, the result declaration time was 1 pm but now it has been reschedu;ed The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce Matric results at a press conference and after that, students can download their results from the board websites. In addition to board websites, students can also check the results on hindustantimes.com. LIVE UPDATES.

Here are the websites for Bihar board 10th result 2022

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

Hindustantimes.com

Candidates can pre-register for Bihar Board results with hindustantimes.com. Here is the link and steps to follow:

Bihar board 10th result 2022 at hindustantimes.com

Steps to download BSEB 10th result 2022 at Hindustantimes.com

Go to the link mentioned above.

Provide the required information like name, email address, phone number and roll number.

Submit to receive the results on your phone.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Chowdhary will announce the result at the press conference scheduled for 1 pm. Around 17 lakh Class 10 students have registered for board examinations in Bihar this year and are waiting for their results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb result bseb board exam result + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out