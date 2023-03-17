Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar 12th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result date and time update soon
Live

Bihar 12th Result 2023 Live: BSEB Inter result date and time update soon

board exams
Published on Mar 17, 2023 01:45 PM IST

Bihar BSEB 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Intermediate result date and time announcement likely soon. Follow the latest updates here.

BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2023: Intermediate results date, time live updates
BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2023: Intermediate results date, time live updates
ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Bishal Kalita
OPEN APP

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the result of Class 12 or Intermediate final exam 2023. As per board officials, Bihar board 12th result 2023 is likely to be declared this week. Students can check their scores on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

In addition to the official website, candidates can check Bihar board results on the Hindustan Times portal – hindustantimes.com – as well. Links to check Science, Arts and Commerce results are given below:

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Science result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts result 2023

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Commerce result 2023

Bihar Inter Vocational result 2023

Over 13 lakh students took BSEB Inter exams this year and are now waiting for results. Check all the details on BSEB Bihar board Class 12th result date and time and more here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 17, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023 date and time

    Bihar board Class 12 (Intermediate) result 2023 will be announced shortly. BSEB is expected to make the official announcement regarding result date and time soon. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb result bihar board exam result + 1 more

SEBA HSLC Assamese exam cancelled after paper leak, new date today

board exams
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 10:23 AM IST

HSLC Assamese Paper Leak: This was brought to light during interrogation of a previous paper leak case, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

HSLC Assamese paper leaked, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma orders SEBA to reschedule exam(PTI file/For representation)
ByBishal Kalita
Close Story

CBSE, CISCE Boards 2023 Live: CBSE 10th Hindi,12th Economics papers underway

board exams
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 12:59 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics Board Exams 2023 Live Updates: Check exam day guidelines, dress code, paper analysis here. 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi, Class 12 Economics board exams 2023 live updates(File photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Manipur: HSLC exam begins, CM wishes Class 10 students

board exams
Published on Mar 16, 2023 02:23 PM IST

In a tweet, Biren Singh wrote, “Extending best wishes to all the students who are appearing in the High School Leaving Certificate Examination 2023. Please do not take unnecessary pressure. Exams are a part of life but definitely not the determining factor for success. Give your best & the results will follow.”

A total of 38,127 students are taking Manipur HSLC exams in 2023 (Image used for representation). (PTI PHOTO.)
BySobhapati Samom, Imphal
Close Story

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 12 Biology paper ends, analysis soon

board exams
Updated on Mar 16, 2023 07:02 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: The paper started at 10:30 am and ended at 1:30 pm. More details are below.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: Class 12 Biology paper ended (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on BSEB Inter result date

board exams
Updated on Mar 17, 2023 01:29 PM IST

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Inter Result 2023 Live Updates: Check all the details on Bihar board Intermediate result date and time here. 

Bihar Board Class 12th Result Live Updates: BSEB Inter results this week on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO/For representation)
ByHT Education Desk

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Social Science paper ends, see analysis

board exams
Updated on Mar 15, 2023 04:28 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2023 Live Updates: The paper was held from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Check latest updates below.

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Live: Class 10 Social Science paper ends, check analysis (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

BSEB 2023: Bihar Board likely to announce inter results this week

board exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 08:03 PM IST

BSEB intermediate 2023 result is expected by end of this week.

BSEB likely to announce inter results this week(File photo)
ByMegha, Patna
Close Story

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2023: Check sample paper, question pattern

board exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:23 PM IST

CBSE Class 12 Biology exam is scheduled for March 16. Check sample paper and question pattern here.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam 2023: Check sample paper, question pattern(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

AP Inter hall tickets 2023 released by BIEAP, know how to download

board exams
Published on Mar 14, 2023 10:33 AM IST

AP Inter Hall Tickets 2023 released at bieap.apcfss.in. Check details below.

AP Inter hall tickets 2023 released by BIEAP, know how to download (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

BIEAP Inter hall tickets 2023 released on bieap.apcfss.in, direct link here

board exams
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 10:26 AM IST

BIE AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Andhra Pradesh board students can download Inter exam admit cards from bieap.apcfss.in. The direct link is given below.

BIEAP Inter hall tickets 2023 released on bieap.apcfss.in (Gurpreet Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TS Inter hall tickets 2023 released by TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, direct link

board exams
Updated on Mar 14, 2023 10:25 AM IST

TSBIE Inter Hall Tickets 2023: Candidates can download TS Intermediate hall tickets from tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter hall tickers 2023 released by TSBIE on tsbie.cgg.gov.in(PTI Photo)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Assam HSLC Paper Leak: Science exam to be held on March 30, minister confirms

board exams
Published on Mar 13, 2023 03:08 PM IST

Assam Matric (HSLC) Paper Leak: The minister further said that Matric or Class 10 English paper which was cancelled at one exam centre in Cachar will take place on March 28.

Assam HSLC Paper Leak: Science exam to be held on March 30, minister confirms (PTI PHOTO.)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2023: Check sample paper, question pattern

board exams
Published on Mar 13, 2023 10:16 AM IST

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2023: CBSE has published marking scheme and sample question paper for Class 10 Social Science board exam on cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2023: Check sample paper, question pattern
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

Assam HSLC Science exam cancelled amid paper leak reports

board exams
Updated on Mar 13, 2023 03:11 PM IST

“General Science examination of the on going HSLC examination scheduled for 13/03/2023 has been cancelled by SEBA in view of media reports of leakage of the question paper. Next date will be announced in due course," Assam Education minister Ranoj Pegu tweeted.

Assam HSLC (Matric) Science exam cancelled(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

NIOS class 10tha and 12th date sheets out at sdmis.nios.ac.in, timetable here

board exams
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 04:04 PM IST

NIOS class 10, and 12 date sheets for April 2023 released at sdmis.nios.ac.in.

NIOS class 10tha and 12th date sheets released at sdmis.nios.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out