Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 News Live: How, where to check BSEB Inter results when announced

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 News Live: The Bihar School Examination Board has not yet announced the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 date and time. Board officials will announce the Class 12 results date and time before the results are declared. When announced, the BSEB Inter results can be checked by candidates on the BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the other official website, results.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. As per data shared by the Board, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

The board will announce the inter results in a press conference conducted by BSEB officials. Along with the board results, the toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates will also be announced. Follow the blog for the latest updates on result date and time.