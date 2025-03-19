Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 News Live: How, where to check BSEB Inter results when announced
The Bihar School Examination Board has not yet announced the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 date and time. Board officials will announce the Class 12 results date and time before the results are declared. When announced, the BSEB Inter results can be checked by candidates on the BSEB's official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The result can also be checked on the other official website, results.biharboardonline.com.
The Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. As per data shared by the Board, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, which was held at 1,677 centres across the state. Of the total 12,92,313 registered students, 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
The board will announce the inter results in a press conference conducted by BSEB officials. Along with the board results, the toppers' names, merit list, pass percentage, and compartment exam dates will also be announced. Follow the blog for the latest updates on result date and time.
Check passing marks
To pass the Bihar Board Intermediate exam, all students who have appeared for the exam must score at least 33% in each subject.
Past trends on result date
In 2024, BSEB announced the Bihar board Class 12th result on March 23. The year before that, the board announced the results on March 21.
How to check
Visit the official website of BSEB.
Click on Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
