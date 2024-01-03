Bihar board Inter Special exam likely in April for those who couldn't apply before: BSEB

On Wednesday, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) said that intermediate final examination candidates whose exam forms were not submitted by their schools in time will get a chance to appear in the intermediate special examination. Bihar board Inter special exam likely in April: BSEB(HT file)

The board said it has set the target of holding this examination in April and announcing results in May so that students can take admission for higher studies in time.

Students who appear in this special examination will be awarded division like the regular annual examination, it added. Check the notice below:

The annual Intermediate final examination of BSEB will be conducted from February 1 to 12, while Matric exams have been scheduled for February 15 to 23.

The Intermediate examination will be conducted in two shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm, and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Practical examination for Inter will be held from January 10 to January 20, 2024