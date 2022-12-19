Home / Education / Board Exams / Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2022 for practical exams releasing today

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2022 for practical exams releasing today

Published on Dec 19, 2022 08:17 AM IST

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2022 for practical examination will be released today, December 19, 2022. The admit card will be available on the official site of biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2022 for practical exams releasing today (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Bihar School Examination Board will release Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2022 on December 19, 2022. The admit card or hall ticket will be released for practical examinations of Class 12. The admit card will be available for candidates on the official site of biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the original admit card of Intermediate Annual (Practical) Examination, 2023 (except for non-setup candidates) will be uploaded on the website of the Committee and the head of the educational institutes can download it and hand it over to the appearing candidates of Class 12 practical exams.

The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted across the state from January 10 to January 20, 2023 at various exam centres. The written examination will be conducted from February 1 to February 12, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. To download the admit card, follow these simple steps given below.

Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar BSEB Class 12 Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

