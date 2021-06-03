Board Exam 2021: Haryana to conduct internal assessment for Class 12 state board

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Wednesday announced that the state government will conduct the internal assessment for Class 12 of the Haryana School Education Board.

"The state government will follow the directions of the Central government in regarding the Class XII examination of Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani and will conduct an internal assessment based on which the results will be declared soon," Pal said.

The state Education Minister also informed that the results of the Class X examinations will also be declared by June 15.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal," he said.

Earlier on June 2, the Uttarakhand government, Madhya Pradesh government and Rajasthan government decided to cancel Class 12 state board examinations in view of the prevailing COVID situation in the state.

The Central government on Tuesday, during a review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

The government said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

On April 14, the Central government took the decision to cancel Class 10 board exams.