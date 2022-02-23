Home / Education / Board Exams / Board Exams 2022 Live: SC dismisses plea challenging offline CBSE & other exams
Board Exams 2022 Live: SC dismisses plea challenging offline CBSE & other exams

  • Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging offline CBSE & other exams.
Board Exams 2022 Live: Plea to cancel CBSE, CISCE and other exams in SC today
Board Exams 2022 Live: Plea to cancel CBSE, CISCE and other exams in SC today
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 23 while hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline examinations for Class 10 and class 12 conducted by the central board of secondary education (CBSE), CISCE and other central and state boards said "Such petitions mislead students creating a false hope."

The Court further added, "only if these decisions are against any Act or regulation can a petition be filed challenging the same as such PIL cannot be maintained at this stage

The plea has been filed by a child rights activist and a students’ union from Odisha. The petition also seeks an alternative assessment mechanism as formulated in the past year for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses.

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:35 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: Court wanted to impose costs

    The Court considered imposing costs but decided against it. Authorities in states are aware of ground realities, according to the report, and will make a decision once logistics and other requirements have been arranged.

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:34 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: Entertaining such pleas cannot be a norm

    When petitioner lawyer Prashant Padmanabhan stated that a similar petition by the same petitioner had been heard last year, the Court responded, "Just because we heard it last year, it cannot become the norm."

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:30 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: State authorities are aware of ground realties

    The bench said that authorities in states are aware of ground realities and will take a call as and when they have planned logistics and other requirements.

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:27 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: Such petitions create confusion among students and should not be entertained

    The Court further said that such petitions cause confusion among students and that they should not be entertained.

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:26 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: SC says state boards to take decision at appropriate time

    he Court stated that state boards that have yet to frame a scheme similar to the CBSE will make a decision at the appropriate time.

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:25 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: SC says PIL cannot be maintained at this stage

    The Court said only if these decisions are against any Act or regulation can a petition be filed challenging the same as such PIL cannot be maintained at this stage.

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:22 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: SC says such plea mislead

    The Court said "Such petitions mislead students creating a false hope." The Court further added the authorities in state boards which are yet to frame scheme similar to CBSE will take decision at appropriate time.

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:14 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: CBSE  to hold Term II exam offline in April end

    The CBSE, which had decided to hold the examinations for Class X and XII in two terms – Term I and II. Term I examination was conducted offline and the CBSE Term II examination will held on offline in April end.

  • Feb 23, 2022 02:08 PM IST

    Board exam Cancellation plea: SC to hear soon

    Supreme Court will first hear the CBSE on the issue. The petition also includes the council of Indian school certificate examinations (CISCE), the national institute of open schooling, and the university grants commission.

  • Feb 23, 2022 01:53 PM IST

    Justice AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar will hear the Plea

    The matter will be heard by a three-judge panel consisting of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar.

  • Feb 23, 2022 01:49 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: Plea was called for urgent listing before a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar

    The petition was brought before a bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar on Tuesday for urgent listing. The petitioners' lawyer, Prashant Padmanabhan, informed the Court that some states had started the test procedure offline while others had announced the exam timetable.

  • Feb 23, 2022 01:42 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: Who has  filed the petition

    Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, a child rights activist, and the Students Union of Odisha have filed the petition.

  • Feb 23, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    Cancel Board exam 2022: SC to hear plea

    The Supreme Court of India on February 23, will hear a petition regarding the cancellation of offline exams for Class 10 and Class 12 administered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022
