Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE releases revised time table for ICSE exam

Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on March 3 released the class 10th and class 12th semester 2 Exams 2022 timetable Exams for ICSE and ISC Semester 2 will start on April 25. The ISC (Class 12) exams will end on June 6. However, on March 4 CISE has revised the examination schedule for class 10 the ICSE (Class 10) semester 2 examinations will end, on May 23.

Earlier the ICSE class 10 examination was scheduled to end on May 20.

Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.

The Maharashtra HSC Board (class 12) exams has begun today, March 4, 2022, at the MSBSHSE. From March 15, 2022, Maharashtra's SSC exams will be held.

The datasheet for the term 2 examination is expected to be released soon by CBSE. Students will answer both objective and subjective questions in term 2 exams. The theory exams will begin on April 26 in offline mode, according to an earlier notification.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the term II practical exams for classes X and XII. According to the CBSE, notification practical exam for Class X and XII has begun from March 2nd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON