Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE releases revised time table for ICSE exam
- Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Check recent updates about board examinations here.
Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on March 3 released the class 10th and class 12th semester 2 Exams 2022 timetable Exams for ICSE and ISC Semester 2 will start on April 25. The ISC (Class 12) exams will end on June 6. However, on March 4 CISE has revised the examination schedule for class 10 the ICSE (Class 10) semester 2 examinations will end, on May 23.
Earlier the ICSE class 10 examination was scheduled to end on May 20.
Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
The Maharashtra HSC Board (class 12) exams has begun today, March 4, 2022, at the MSBSHSE. From March 15, 2022, Maharashtra's SSC exams will be held.
The datasheet for the term 2 examination is expected to be released soon by CBSE. Students will answer both objective and subjective questions in term 2 exams. The theory exams will begin on April 26 in offline mode, according to an earlier notification.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the term II practical exams for classes X and XII. According to the CBSE, notification practical exam for Class X and XII has begun from March 2nd.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Mar 04, 2022 07:46 PM IST
TSBIE first and second year exam time table revised
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Examination, TSBIE has revised the examination schedule for first and second year. The theory examination will held from April 22 till May 12 and practical examination will be held from March 23 to April 8. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
-
Mar 04, 2022 07:33 PM IST
CBSE term 2 board examination
The semester 2 practical exams for schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began on March According to the Board, all schools must complete their practical's between March 2 and 10 days before the theory examination on April 26th.
-
Mar 04, 2022 06:58 PM IST
Board examination 2022: BSEH Haryana to conduct Class 10 and 12 exams from March 30
Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022.
This year around six lakh and sixty eight thousand students have registered for the Class 10 and class 12 examinations of the Haryana Board.
-
Mar 04, 2022 06:54 PM IST
Tamil Nadu class 12th, 10th board exam timetable released
Tamil Nadu board examination timetable has been released on March 2. The class 12th examination will be held from May 5 to May 28 and class 10th examination will be held from May 6 to May 30. The examinations for class 11th will begin from May 9 to May 3.
-
Mar 04, 2022 06:39 PM IST
Bihar Board inter answer key 2022 released on March 3
The answer key for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) class 12 board exams 2022 was issued on March 3 by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The answer key for the objective questions, which account for 50% of the total marks in the exam, has been issued for Class 12 or inter.
The Arts, Science, and Commerce streams of the BSEB class 12th exams were held from February 1 to 14, 2022. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.
-
Mar 04, 2022 06:21 PM IST
Maharashtra Board examination started from toady
This year's Maharashtra board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode. The exam for Class 12 pupils will be place from March 4 to March 30. The Class 10th board exams, on the other hand, will take place from March 15 to April 4.
-
Mar 04, 2022 06:14 PM IST
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Time Table 2022 Revised
ISC Semester 2 Time Table 2022 (ICSE, ISC) has been revised today by CISCE. The schedule has been updated and may be found at cisce.org.
-
Mar 04, 2022 06:11 PM IST
ICSE, ISE Semester 2 examination date released
The ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th Semester 2 time tables have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Exams for Semester 2 will commence on April 25. The ICSE Class 10 exams will last until May 23, while the ISC Class 12 exams will end on June 6.
Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: CISCE releases revised time table for ICSE exam
- Board Exams 2022 Live Updates: Check recent updates about board examinations here.
ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022 released at cisce.org
- ICSE Semester 2 revised timetable 2022: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday released the revised time table for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) semester 2 examinations.
Jharkhand board admit cards 2022 for matric and inter exams released
- The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 10 and Class 12th examination admit cards on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
ICSE, ISC Semester 2 time table 2022 released at cisce.org, check details
- ICSE, ISC Semester 2 exam time table 2022: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday released ICSE, ISC semester 2 Exams 2022 timetable.
Bihar Board inter answer key 2022 released, direct link to raise objections now
- Bihar Board inter answer key 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Thursday released the answer key for the BSEB class 12 board exams 2022.
BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exams to be held from March 30
- BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 and 12 exams date out: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) will conduct the state board Class 10 and Class 12 examination 2022 from March 30 to April 29, 2022 said BSEH chairperson Jagbir Singh on Thursday.
WBCHSE West Bengal HS Council likely to review Class 12 board exam dates
Tamil Nadu class 12th, 10th board exam schedule released, check details here
NIOS class 10th and 12th exam begins from April 4, check detailed schedule here
- The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2022.
TBSE term 1 class 10th, 12th results live update: Tripura board results out
- TBSE Class 10, 12 Term I result 2022 released the official website of Tripura Board of Secondary Education at tbse.tripura.gov.in.
Tripura Term I Class 10, 12 results declared at tbse.tripura.gov.in, link here
- Tripura board of secondary education has released the class 10th and 12th term I examination.
TBSE Term 1 class 10, 12 Result out at tbse.tripura.gov.in, know how to check
- Tripura board of secondary education has released the class 10th and 12th term I examination.
CBSE Term II class X & XII practical exams date out, check guidelines here
- Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the term II class X and class XII practical exam date.
JAC Board exam Timetable released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, check details here
- Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the timetable for Intermediate and secondary board examination.