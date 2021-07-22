BSE Odisha releases admit cards for offline exams

Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit cards for the offline exam. A total of 15,151 students will appear for the offline exam and 504 centres have been designated for the same, the board has said.

"The admit card of candidates of offline HSC, SOSC and madhyama exam 2021 is available in the website bseodisha.ac.in. It can be downloaded by entering the school code in the link available in the website. The correspondence course candidates can download their admit cards by entering their name and father's name," the Board has informed candidates.

The offline exams will be held from July 30.

The board has also released information for schools on its website. Schools have been asked to download the forms to know about the exam centre to which it is attached and other exam related information.

Candidates have to download the admit card using their school code.

