BSEB announces Bihar Board Class 12 results at interresult2025.com, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 25, 2025 01:32 PM IST

The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- interbiharboard.com.

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 on March 25, 2025, on its official website. Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live Updates

Alternatively, the result link will also be available on the HT Portal Education page.

Where to check results:

Candidates who would like to check the Class 12 or Inter results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams can visit the official website at interbiharboard.com.

The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- interbiharboard.com. Alternatively, the result link will also be available on the HT Portal Education page.

About the results:

This year, around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination, out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state.

The Bihar Board Class 12 examination started on February 1, 2025, and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts- a first shift from 9.30 and the second shift from 2 pm onwards. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

Steps to check Bihar Board Class 12 examination results on official result websites

  • Visit the official website at interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.
  • Open the BSEB Inter result link.
  • Enter your login details.
  • Submit and download your result.

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
