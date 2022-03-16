BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result declared, link here

Bihar School Examination Board declared the Bihar Board Class 12 result at 3pm today. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the result through the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to check the BSEB result

This year, the Board conducted Class 12 examination in the state from February 1 to February 14, 2022 for all streams- arts, commerce and science. The practical exams for Class 12 was held from January 10 to January 20, 2022 in the state. A total of 13.5 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB class 12th exams this year.

The BSEB class 12th result will be available on the HT Portal also.

Know how to check BSEB Intermediate result via HT Portal

The answer key for Class 12 examination was released on March 3 by the Board on the official website. The answer key comprised of objective questions, which constituted 50 percent of the total marks in the exam.

The direct link to check the BSEB Intermediate or class 12th result will be available here

The evaluation process for Class 12 result on February 26 and ended on March 8, 2022. The evaluation was done at various exam centres allotted by the Board in the state. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BSEB.