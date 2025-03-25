Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Inter results today at 1:15 pm

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12th (Intermediate) final exam results today, March 24. The result will be announced at a press conference scheduled for 1:15 pm. After the press conference, students can check their results at interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com....Read More

The Bihar board 12th result will also be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can pre-register at hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result to get result alert on their phones.

BSEB Bihar board 12th Result 2025 Live: Register for Bihar board results on HT portal

In the result press conference, the board will announce the names of stream-wise toppers, compartment exam dates and other details.

This year, the BSEB conducted the Bihar board Inter or 12th exam at 1,677 centres across the state. A total of 12,92,313 students registered for the exam, of whom 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 here.