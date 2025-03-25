Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Inter results today at 1:15 pm
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12th (Intermediate) final exam results today, March 24. The result will be announced at a press conference scheduled for 1:15 pm. After the press conference, students can check their results at interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com.
The Bihar board 12th result will also be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can pre-register at hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result to get result alert on their phones.
BSEB Bihar board 12th Result 2025 Live: Register for Bihar board results on HT portal
In the result press conference, the board will announce the names of stream-wise toppers, compartment exam dates and other details.
This year, the BSEB conducted the Bihar board Inter or 12th exam at 1,677 centres across the state. A total of 12,92,313 students registered for the exam, of whom 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.
What is the result time
BSEB will announce the Bihar board 12th results at a press conference scheduled for 1:15 pm. After the PC, the result links will be available on the official websites and on the HT Portal.
Science topper scored over 96 per cent marks last year
Last year, Mritunjay Kumar was the Science stream topper. He secured 96.2 per cent marks.
Rank 1 - Mritunjay Kumar (96.2 per cent)
Rank 2 - Simran Gupta, Varun Kumar (95.40 per cent)
Rank 3 - Prince Kumar (95.20 per cent)
Rank 4 - Akriti Kumari, Raja Kumar, Sana Kumari (95 per cent)
Rank 5 - Pragya Kumari, Anushka Gupta, Ankita Kumari, Prince Raj (94.80 per cent)
How to check results on official websites
These are the steps to check the BSEB Inter result on the official websites-
- Go to interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.
- Open the BSEB Inter result link.
- Enter your login details.
- Submit and download your result.
Number of students who registered for BSEB Inter exam
This year, over 12 lakh students registered for the Bihar board Inter exam.
Total students registered- 12,92,313
Girls: 6,41,847
Boys: 6,50,466.
Know all about BSEB Inter result on the HT Portal
Official statement about the result date and time
BSEB to announce results of all streams together
The BSEB will announce the results of all streams – Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational – together. The BSEB will announce the Inter results at a press conference scheduled for 1:15 pm.
Direct link to the HT Portal
The BSEB Inter result will be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can register now to get alert on their phones when the result is available.
Where to check results?
Official websites to check Bihar board 12th results are interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. In addition to these, students can also check their results on the HT Portal.
