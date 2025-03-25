Edit Profile
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Inter results today at 1:15 pm

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 25, 2025 7:27 AM IST
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Students will be able to check their BSEB Inter results at interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. The result will also be displayed on the HT Portal.
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB to announce Inter results today at 1:15 pm
    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB to announce Inter results today at 1:15 pm

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the Class 12th (Intermediate) final exam results today, March 24. The result will be announced at a press conference scheduled for 1:15 pm. After the press conference, students can check their results at interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com....Read More

    The Bihar board 12th result will also be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can pre-register at hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams/bihar-board-result to get result alert on their phones.

    BSEB Bihar board 12th Result 2025 Live: Register for Bihar board results on HT portal

    In the result press conference, the board will announce the names of stream-wise toppers, compartment exam dates and other details.

    This year, the BSEB conducted the Bihar board Inter or 12th exam at 1,677 centres across the state. A total of 12,92,313 students registered for the exam, of whom 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys.

    Check live updates on BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2025 here.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 25, 2025 7:27 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: What is the result time

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB will announce the Bihar board 12th results at a press conference scheduled for 1:15 pm. After the PC, the result links will be available on the official websites and on the HT Portal.

    Mar 25, 2025 7:20 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Science topper scored over 96 per cent marks last year

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Last year, Mritunjay Kumar was the Science stream topper. He secured 96.2 per cent marks.

    Rank 1 - Mritunjay Kumar (96.2 per cent)

    Rank 2 - Simran Gupta, Varun Kumar (95.40 per cent)

    Rank 3 - Prince Kumar (95.20 per cent)

    Rank 4 - Akriti Kumari, Raja Kumar, Sana Kumari (95 per cent)

    Rank 5 - Pragya Kumari, Anushka Gupta, Ankita Kumari, Prince Raj (94.80 per cent)

    Mar 25, 2025 7:15 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: How to check results on official websites

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: These are the steps to check the BSEB Inter result on the official websites-

    1. Go to interresult2025.com or interbiharboard.com.
    2. Open the BSEB Inter result link.
    3. Enter your login details.
    4. Submit and download your result.
    Mar 25, 2025 7:10 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Number of students who registered for BSEB Inter exam

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: This year, over 12 lakh students registered for the Bihar board Inter exam.

    Total students registered- 12,92,313

    Girls: 6,41,847

    Boys: 6,50,466.

    Mar 25, 2025 7:07 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Know all about BSEB Inter result on the HT Portal

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Know all about checking the BSEB Inter result on the HT Portal. Click on the link above.

    Mar 25, 2025 7:04 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Official statement about the result date and time

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Here is the BSEB official statement about the Bihar board Inter result date and time.

    Mar 25, 2025 7:03 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB to announce results of all streams together

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The BSEB will announce the results of all streams – Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational – together. The BSEB will announce the Inter results at a press conference scheduled for 1:15 pm.

    Mar 25, 2025 6:57 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Direct link to the HT Portal

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The BSEB Inter result will be displayed on the HT Portal. Students can register now to get alert on their phones when the result is available.

    Bihar board 12th result 2025: HT Portal direct link

    Mar 25, 2025 6:45 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Where to check results?

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Official websites to check Bihar board 12th results are interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. In addition to these, students can also check their results on the HT Portal.

    Mar 25, 2025 6:44 AM IST

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB to announce Inter results today

    Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The BSEB will announce Bihar board Inter results today, March 25. The result will be announced at 1:15 pm.

    News education board exams Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Live: BSEB Inter results today at 1:15 pm
