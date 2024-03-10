 BSEB Board Exams 2024: Results of Class 10, 12 to be out soon, check details here - Hindustan Times
Board Exams

BSEB Board Exams 2024: Results of Class 12 Board Exams likely to be out in March, Toppers List to also be released

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 10, 2024 05:33 PM IST

The BSEB Class 10 and 12 board exams results are expected to be released soon. The Class 12 results will likely be released in March, with the Toppers List.

The Bihar Board of Secondary Education is set to release the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations soon. While the Class 12 board exams were held from Feb 1 to Feb 12, 2024, the Class 10 exams were conducted from Feb 15 to Feb 23, 2024.

The Class 12 board exam results are expected to be released first, in March 2024, on the official website biharbordonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with the results, the BSEB will also release the Toppers List which will include the names of those who topped the exams, along with their marks. The Toppers List will be released for three streams – Arts, Commerce, and Science.



For Class 12 exams, the window to raise objections to the provisional answer key closed on March 5, at 5 pm. The board, after evaluating the answer key, will finalize and announce the result date and time. The result link will be activated on the board website.

Notably, the BSEB had also warned students and parents against false claims concerning the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, stating that some anti-social elements posing as representatives of the BSEB are asking for money on phone calls, in exchange for higher marks in Matric and Inter exams. In the notice, the BSEB said that the exams are held using barcoded answer sheets and its confidentiality is intact, meaning no one could change marks on the answer sheets.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
