 BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Live: Bihar Board Class 12th final exams from today | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Live: Bihar Board Class 12th final exams from today
Live

BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Live: Bihar Board Class 12th final exams from today

Feb 01, 2024 09:15 AM IST
OPEN APP

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates: Check all the latest news on the first day of Class 12 final exams in Bihar.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates: Intermediate or Class 12 final examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) begins today, February 1. On the first day, BSEB or Bihar Board Inter exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. In the first shift, students will appear for Biology and Philosophy papers from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and for the Economics paper from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates
BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates(HT file)

The board had released admit cards and exam day instructions ahead of these examinations.

Paper analysis and students' reactions to the first day will be shared after the examination is over. Follow this live blog for all important updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2024 09:15 AM IST

    Bihar board Inter exam 2024: These candidates not allowed to appear

    Students dismissed by the education department on October 21, 2023, for continuously missing classes will not be eligible to appear in the Bihar Intermediate board exams 2024.

  • Feb 01, 2024 08:39 AM IST

    BSEB Bihar board Inter exam 2024: Biology, Philosophy, Economics papers today

    Shift 1: Biology and Philosophy papers from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

    Shift 2: Economics paper from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

  • Feb 01, 2024 08:08 AM IST

    Bihar board Inter exam starts today

    Class 12th or Intermediate final examination in Bihar starts today, February 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
bseb board exams bihar + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On