BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Live: Bihar Board Class 12th final exams from today

BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates: Intermediate or Class 12 final examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) begins today, February 1. On the first day, BSEB or Bihar Board Inter exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. In the first shift, students will appear for Biology and Philosophy papers from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and for the Economics paper from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates(HT file)

The board had released admit cards and exam day instructions ahead of these examinations.

Paper analysis and students' reactions to the first day will be shared after the examination is over. Follow this live blog for all important updates.