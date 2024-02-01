BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Live: Bihar Board Class 12th final exams from today
BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates: Check all the latest news on the first day of Class 12 final exams in Bihar.
BSEB Bihar Board Inter Exam 2024 Live Updates: Intermediate or Class 12 final examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) begins today, February 1. On the first day, BSEB or Bihar Board Inter exams 2024 will be conducted in two shifts. In the first shift, students will appear for Biology and Philosophy papers from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and for the Economics paper from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
The board had released admit cards and exam day instructions ahead of these examinations.
Paper analysis and students' reactions to the first day will be shared after the examination is over. Follow this live blog for all important updates.
- Feb 01, 2024 09:15 AM IST
Bihar board Inter exam 2024: These candidates not allowed to appear
Students dismissed by the education department on October 21, 2023, for continuously missing classes will not be eligible to appear in the Bihar Intermediate board exams 2024.Feb 01, 2024 08:39 AM IST
BSEB Bihar board Inter exam 2024: Biology, Philosophy, Economics papers today
Shift 1: Biology and Philosophy papers from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm
Shift 2: Economics paper from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.Feb 01, 2024 08:08 AM IST
Bihar board Inter exam starts today
Class 12th or Intermediate final examination in Bihar starts today, February 1.
