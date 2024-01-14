Bihar School Examination Board has released BSEB Matric Admit Card 2024 on January 14, 2024. The schools can download the Bihar Board 10th hall ticket through the official website of BSEB at appsecondary.biharboardonline.com and hand it over to the appearing students. BSEB Matric Admit Card 2024: Bihar Board 10th hall ticket out, download link here (Santosh Kumar)

As per the schedule, the Class 10 board exam is in two shifts from February 15 to February 23, 2024. The practical examination will be conducted from January 18 to January 20, 2024, at various exam centres across the state.

Direct link to download BSEB Matric Admit Card 2024

BSEB Matric Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BSEB at appsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Click onBSEB Matric Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on enter the login details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card is valid for the sent-up / sent-up / sent-up students/students who have passed the sent-up examination. Students who are non-sent-up/failed/absent in the sent-up/screening examination will never appear in the Annual Secondary Examination, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEB.