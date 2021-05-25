CBSE 10th Results 2021: Board Releases FAQs on policy for tabulation of marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams were cancelled this year due to covid-19 situation in the country. CBSE class 10 students will be allotted marks for the year 2021 on the basis of internal assessment conducted by the schools.

CBSE has now released the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Policy for Tabulation of Marks for Class 10 Board Exams 2021 on the tabulation of marks.

CBSE Class 10 students can check FAQs released on the official website of CBSE.

Earlier the last date to complete the tabulation process was June 11. However, keeping in mind the pandemic situation and safety of teachers the date has been extended to June 30.

The CBSE had recently announced a policy for the tabulation of marks.

Here are some of the Frequently Asked Questions and the replies given by CBSE, which was posted on the official website on Monday, May 24.

How will CBSE declare the result of class-X?

Results of the Class X Board will be declared on the basis of an objective criterion developed by the Board.

If any candidate is not satisfied with the result declared based on the objective criterion, what remedy will be provided by CBSE to the candidate concerned?

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated will be given an opportunity to appear in the exam to be conducted by CBSE as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.

If any candidate is not appeared in any assessment how schools will do the assessment of the students?

If any candidate has not appeared in any of the assessments conducted by the school, the school may conduct an offline/online, or telephonic one-to-one assessment and record documentary evidence to certify the recommendations. The student may be assessed objectively on that basis by the school out of maximum marks of each subject.

