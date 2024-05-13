CBSE 10th Results 2024: 93.60% students pass Class 10 board exams, girls outnumber boys by 2.04%, details here
The CBSE Class 10 results have been announced. An overall pass percentage of 93.60% has been registered this year. Full details are given below.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the CBSE Class 10 2024 Result today. Candidates who have attempted the exam and wish to check their results may do so by visiting the official website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in. CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 LIVE updates
A total 22,38,827 students appeared for the exams of which 20,95,467 students passed. The overall pass percentage is 93.60%. The pass percentage of girls is 94.75% and pass percentage of boys is 92.71%. Girls have done better than boys by 2.04%.
Notably, the CBSE Class 10 examination was conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024, in a single shift- from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days across the country at various exam centres.
This year around 39 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 across the country. Apart from the official website cbse.gov.in, the results can also be checked on: cbseresults.nic.in results.cbse.nic.in cbse.nic.in digilocker.gov.in results.gov.in.
Steps to check CBSE Class 10 results:
Open the CBSE result website, results.cbse.nic.in.
Open the Class 10 result page
Furnish your login details and submit.
Check your board exam result and download the page for future needs
Candidates can also check their scores on DigiLocker. Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your results on DigiLocker:
Open the DigiLocker app/website
Sign in/create your account
On the homepage, look for the CBSE result link (or go to the CBSE section under categories)
Provide the required information and check scores.
For more information, visit the official website.
