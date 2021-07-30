Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE 12th Result 2021: Class 12 results at cbseresults.nic.in, how to check
CBSE 12th Result 2021: Class 12 results at cbseresults.nic.in, how to check

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021

CBSE 12th Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, July 30 declared the results of the CBSE class 12th exam on its official website. Students can check their CBSE class 12 result online at cbseresults.nic.in.

The exam was supposed to take place in May, but it was postponed due to a spike of COVID-19 cases. However, the board exams could not be held this year due to an increase in COVID-19 cases. This year the class 12th board result is based on the alternative assessment scheme.

In the year 2020, a total of 1203595 students had registered for the CBSE 12th exam. Out of these students a total of 1059080 students had passed. This year around 15 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 12 exams across the country.

Direct Link to check CBSE 12th results

CBSE 12th Result 2021: How to check result

Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link for the CBSE class 12 result 2020

Key in your credentials and login

The result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

The CBSE class 12th result is also available on the Alternative websites results.gov.in, cbse.gov.in Class 12 results will be available on UMANG, Digiresults, and SMS organiser applications, according to CBSE. Students can check their results by downloading these applications from the Google Playstore.

