CBSE 12th Result 2026 Live: When will Class 12 results release? check what past trends suggest

Apart from this, the CBSE 12th results can be checked on mobile apps Digilocker and UMANG and via SMS as well.

The Board conducted the Class 12 examination from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

CBSE will not conduct any press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The pass percentage, gender wise details, state wise performance and other information will be shared by the Board on the website.

Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.