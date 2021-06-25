Home / Education / Board Exams / CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 physical exams likely to be conducted in Aug
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Class 10, 12 physical exams likely to be conducted in Aug

CBSE Board Exams 2021 for Class 10, 12 in offline mode will likely be conducted in August if situation is conducive, said Education Minister.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:16 PM IST

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal while going live on June 25 shared a special message for CBSE Board Exam 2021 students. The education minister said that students who are dissatisfied with their Class 10, 12 results can appear for physical exams that would likely be conducted in August if the situation is conducive.

He said that he was constantly receiving a lot of messages from students and other stakeholders regarding the evaluation criteria set by CBSE Board. To put an end to all the queries, Education Minister shared the message, though he did not interact with the students in the live chat. The official video can be checked below.

CBSE Board Exam 2021 for Class 10, 12 has been cancelled by the Board due to the rise in COVID19 cases across the country. The Board has framed separate evaluation criteria for Class 10 and Class 12. The evaluation criteria were accepted by the Supreme Court on June 18, 2021, for Class 12. The result will be declared by CBSE by July 31, 2021.

The exam dates and other details of physical exams (if conducted) will be released by the Board in due course of time.

union hrd minister ramesh pokhriyal cbse board examination board exams 2021 + 1 more
